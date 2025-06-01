All Sections
Ukrainian drones launched from lorries target Russian airfields, reports claim – videos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 14:54
A lorry supposedly used in the attack. Photo: Screenshot

Russian media reports indicate that Ukrainian drones, launched from lorries parked at petrol stations, attacked military airfields hosting strategic aircraft on 1 June 2025.

Source: Russian Telegram-based news outlets Mash and Baza

Details: A video circulating on social media shows drones emerging from a lorry at a petrol station in the city of Olenegorsk, Murmansk Oblast.

Russian media claim a similar tactic was used in Usolye-Sibirskoye, Irkutsk Oblast, where at least 20 drones have been launched, targeting unspecified sites.

Reports suggest that a lorry stopped at a petrol station near Usolye-Sibirskoye in the morning, after which drones flew out of its cargo area to attack "various targets".

The driver of the Olenegorsk lorry, reportedly unaware of the drone cargo, has been detained, according to the Russian media outlets.

Ukrainska Pravda has found that the Security Service of Ukraine has simultaneously attacked four Russian military airfields.

Sources note that warplanes are burning at Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo airfields.

Background: On the afternoon of 1 June, multiple Russian strategic bombers caught fire after Ukraine’s Security Service launched drone strikes on Russian airfields, reportedly hitting 40 aircraft.

