Zelenskyy urges people not to ignore air-raid warnings: Russia readies Kalibr missiles

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 June 2025, 21:59
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians not to ignore air-raid warnings due to the threat of Russia potentially preparing for yet another large-scale attack. 

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Even before this operation was carried out [the operation by the Security Service of Ukraine to destroy Russian strategic aircraft – ed.], we had intelligence indicating that Russia was preparing another large-scale strike. And it is very important for all our people not to ignore the air-raid warnings. 

Last night, there were nearly 500 Russian attack drones. Each week, they have been increasing the number of units used per strike. 

Now they have also prepared Kalibr missiles launched from naval carriers. We know exactly who we are dealing with. And we will defend ourselves by all means available to us – to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

Details: Zelenskyy highlighted that Ukraine has not wanted this war for even a second and has proposed a ceasefire, but the Russians did not agree to this proposal. 

He also said that a long meeting had been held on Sunday with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andrii Yermak, intelligence chiefs and soldiers. 

Quote: "We discussed our expectations for the meeting in Istanbul on Monday. We continue to propose a full and unconditional ceasefire, along with all dignified and rational steps that could lead to a lasting and reliable peace. The Ukrainian proposal we presented to the Russians is logical and realistic. The Russians have not shared their ‘memorandum’ with anyone… Despite this, we will attempt to achieve at least some progress on the path towards peace."

