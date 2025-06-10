All Sections
Russia bombards Donetsk Oblast 27 times in 24 hours, killing three and injuring eight people – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:14
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops conducted 27 attacks on settlements in Donetsk Oblast on 9 June. Three people were killed and eight more were injured as a result of the attacks. The Russians hit residential buildings, infrastructure and civilian facilities in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In Pokrovsk, the Russians killed one person, wounded another, and destroyed a residential building. In Rodynske, the attack damaged a multi-storey building. In Myrnohrad, one person was killed and another wounded. In addition, munition damaged four houses.

Aftermath of the Russian attack
 Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

In the Shakhove hromada, the Russians wounded a civilian and destroyed a car in Boikivka; in Nove Shakhove, they destroyed a house; in Novotroitske, they damaged two garages and a warehouse; and in Volodymyrivka, they damaged two residential buildings. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In the Kramatorsk district, the attacks affected a number of settlements. In Lyman, the infrastructure was damaged. In Yarova, one person was killed, two were wounded, two houses were destroyed, and a car was damaged. In Kramatorsk, two people were wounded.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
 Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

In Staroraiske, Druzhkivka hromada, four houses, a shop and a car were damaged.

In Illinivka, four non-residential buildings were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, the Russians wounded one person, and munitions damaged 15 buildings and two cars. In Novodmytrivka, two houses and an administrative building were destroyed, and in Viroliubivka, six houses were destroyed.

A further six houses were damaged in Siversk, Bakhmut district.

