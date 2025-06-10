Zelenskyy: Orbán is using Ukraine and my face as election campaign issue

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is using the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine to his advantage ahead of parliamentary elections.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Hungarian publication Válasz Online

Details: Zelenskyy said that the policy being promoted by Orbán is anti-Ukrainian.

However, the Ukrainian president is convinced that this policy does not reflect the views of Hungarian society as a whole.

"His policy is, unfortunately, anti-Ukrainian. And anti-European. He is using this in his domestic policy: he wants to turn the war in Ukraine to his own advantage in the elections. That is dishonest," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that Orbán is making a "historic mistake" and fails to understand that his policy "will have much more serious and dangerous consequences: the radicalisation of Hungarian society and its anti-Ukrainian sentiment".

"I cannot smile and give hugs when I see what is really going on. Because reality does not have to be different from politics. If he is ready for a proper relationship, we will find a framework for it. But how can he use my face for his own election? I did not give him permission to do that! I am the president of another country," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Recently, Orbán openly stated that he intends to make every effort to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union owing to the challenges it may pose to Hungarian interests.

