Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has declared he will do everything possible to prevent Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, citing concerns for Hungarian interests and his conscience.

Details: Orbán believes that EU enlargement is a noble idea, except when it comes to Ukraine’s accession, which he claims is "a lucrative deal for the Brussels bureaucracy in a lost war".

"Ukraine will drain every euro, forint and zloty we have spent on strengthening European families, farmers and industry," he asserted.

He claimed that in ten years, he would not be able to face his conscience, grandchildren, or country if he failed to "protect Hungary and the EU from Brussels’ dream of Ukrainian membership".

Orbán used his post to promote another government study on Ukraine's EU entry, which was full of distortions and even translated online for increased circulation.

