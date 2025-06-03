All Sections
Orbán says he will do anything to keep Ukraine out of EU as conscience torments him

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 3 June 2025, 19:01
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has declared he will do everything possible to prevent Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, citing concerns for Hungarian interests and his conscience.

Source: Orbán on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán believes that EU enlargement is a noble idea, except when it comes to Ukraine’s accession, which he claims is "a lucrative deal for the Brussels bureaucracy in a lost war".

"Ukraine will drain every euro, forint and zloty we have spent on strengthening European families, farmers and industry," he asserted.

He claimed that in ten years, he would not be able to face his conscience, grandchildren, or country if he failed to "protect Hungary and the EU from Brussels’ dream of Ukrainian membership".

Read also: Orbán seeks "war" between Hungary and Ukraine: why, and what are the dangers?

Background: 

  • Orbán used his post to promote another government study on Ukraine's EU entry, which was full of distortions and even translated online for increased circulation.

OrbanEUUkraineHungary
