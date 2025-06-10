All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Rome to participate in Weimar Plus meeting

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 10 June 2025, 14:07
Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Rome to participate in Weimar Plus meeting
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will visit Rome this week to attend a Weimar Plus-formatted meeting.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Interfax-Ukraine reports; European Pravda

Details: Sybiha will visit Rome to attend the meeting at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

Advertisement:

"Minister Andrii Sybiha is scheduled to participate in the Weimar+ format with Ukraine's key European partners. The meeting will take place in Rome this week," Tykhyi said.

The foreign minister's spokesperson also stressed that Sybiha will strive to convince those in attendance to increase pressure on Moscow and provide more aid to Ukraine to achieve peace.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:
EU unveils 18th sanctions package against Russia
Russian overnight attack damages Kyiv's St Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine's foreign minister calls for sanctions after Russia's UN threats
Ukrainian defence industry covers 40% of armed forces' needs – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukrainian foreign minister: Ukraine will welcome Trump joining meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin
RECENT NEWS
16:53
EU unveils 18th sanctions package against Russia
16:33
Police video shows Russian Shahed drone strikes in Kyiv
16:03
Russian missile strike destroys part of Odesa Film Studio, damaging Dovzhenko film sets – photos
15:27
Lithuania's chief diplomat becomes first foreign minister to visit Kherson since its 2022 liberation – photos
15:14
Russians burned "Glory to Russia" into body of freed Ukrainian POW: intelligence confirms photo is real
14:40
Petrol supplies from Russia have fallen by half
14:35
Ukraine's Ministry of Health signs deal to rebuild Okhmatdyt hospital after missile strike
14:07
Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Rome to participate in Weimar Plus meeting
14:02
Zelenskyy comments on exposure of Hungarian spy network in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
13:54
Zelenskyy: Orbán is using Ukraine and my face as election campaign issue
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: