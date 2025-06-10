Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Rome to participate in Weimar Plus meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will visit Rome this week to attend a Weimar Plus-formatted meeting.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Interfax-Ukraine reports; European Pravda

Details: Sybiha will visit Rome to attend the meeting at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

"Minister Andrii Sybiha is scheduled to participate in the Weimar+ format with Ukraine's key European partners. The meeting will take place in Rome this week," Tykhyi said.

The foreign minister's spokesperson also stressed that Sybiha will strive to convince those in attendance to increase pressure on Moscow and provide more aid to Ukraine to achieve peace.

Background:

The European Commission is to present a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes, among other things, a reduction in the price cap for Russian oil.

The Baltic States and Northern Europe have long called for such a step.

