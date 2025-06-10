All Sections
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 10 June 2025, 12:59
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is expected to present a new package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June, including the lowering of the price cap on Russian oil.

Source: Europe Editor Radio Free Europe Rikard Jozwiak, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Jozwiak, the European Commission will present a new, 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine on June 10.

The key proposal will be to reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 per barrel to US$45. The Baltic and Northern European countries have long advocated for such a step.

Background

  • On 20 May, the EU Council approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, as well as individual sanctions for the use of chemical weapons against Ukraine, and personal sanctions for the Russian Federation's hybrid destabilisation activities against EU members and allies.
  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda criticised the 17th package as being too weak and called for tougher measures in the next one.

