All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity on his birthday – video

Tatiana BugayenkoTuesday, 10 June 2025, 20:25
Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity on his birthday – video
The Ukrainian soldier who was released from Russian captivity on his birthday. Screenshot: video by the Defence Ministry

Today marks the birthday of a Ukrainian soldier who returned home as part of a new stage of a large prisoner exchange. Upon meeting him, volunteers presented him with an icon and an embroidered T-shirt.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: In a video posted by the ministry, the defender is met with greetings and birthday wishes upon his homecoming, immediately after stepping off the bus.

Advertisement:

He was also given a white T-shirt featuring embroidery and was promptly encouraged to put it on.

"Happy birthday to you! Thank you for holding on," said Yuliia Pavliuk, head of the Central Office of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

She also presented him with an icon to "protect him".

Background:

  • On 10 June, Ukraine brought back a group of defenders who had been held in Russian captivity and sustained severe injuries and serious health problems: amputated limbs, vision impairments, abscesses, infections, wounds, shrapnel injuries and chronic illnesses. Some of the POWs who were released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.
  • Those liberated are service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly from the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Border Guard Service, National Guard and the State Special Transport Service.
  • The group also included defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also successfully freed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersexchangeRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos
Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos
Journalists identify Russian soldiers who received medical treatment in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
All News
prisoners
Ukrainian intelligence spokesman outlines key gain of POW exchange with Russia – videos
Second round of prisoner swap: Ukraine brings back severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners from Russian captivity – photos
Russians burned "Glory to Russia" into body of freed Ukrainian POW: intelligence confirms photo is real
RECENT NEWS
11:44
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
11:33
Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos
11:09
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
10:52
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
10:50
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation
10:38
Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
09:42
Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone
09:35
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
08:42
Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
08:20
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day, half of them on Pokrovsk and two other fronts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: