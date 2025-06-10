Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity on his birthday – video

The Ukrainian soldier who was released from Russian captivity on his birthday. Screenshot: video by the Defence Ministry

Today marks the birthday of a Ukrainian soldier who returned home as part of a new stage of a large prisoner exchange. Upon meeting him, volunteers presented him with an icon and an embroidered T-shirt.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: In a video posted by the ministry, the defender is met with greetings and birthday wishes upon his homecoming, immediately after stepping off the bus.

He was also given a white T-shirt featuring embroidery and was promptly encouraged to put it on.

"Happy birthday to you! Thank you for holding on," said Yuliia Pavliuk, head of the Central Office of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

She also presented him with an icon to "protect him".

Background:

On 10 June, Ukraine brought back a group of defenders who had been held in Russian captivity and sustained severe injuries and serious health problems: amputated limbs, vision impairments, abscesses, infections, wounds, shrapnel injuries and chronic illnesses. Some of the POWs who were released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Those liberated are service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly from the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Border Guard Service, National Guard and the State Special Transport Service.

The group also included defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also successfully freed.

