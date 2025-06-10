Second round of prisoner swap: Ukraine brings back severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners from Russian captivity – photos

Ukrainian prisoners of war with severe injuries and serious health issues were brought back from Russian captivity on 10 June as part of the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We continue the return of our people, as agreed in Istanbul. Today marks the first stage of the return of our injured and severely wounded warriors from Russian captivity. All of them require immediate medical attention. This is an important humanitarian act.

The exchanges are to continue. We are doing everything we can to find and return every single person who is in captivity. I am grateful to everyone who is contributing to this effort."

Details: Those released include service members from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, State Border Guard Service, National Guard and the State Transport Special Service.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that among those freed on 10 June are defenders of Mariupol who had spent more than three years in captivity. In addition to privates and sergeants, officers have also been released.

All the freed service members currently have severe injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, wounds, shrapnel injuries and chronic diseases. Some of the released prisoners have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

They will be transferred to medical centres for all the necessary examinations and referred for further treatment and medical rehabilitation. All released defenders will receive the help they need, have their documents reissued, and be paid the monetary compensation due to them for their time in captivity.

Quote from the Coordination Headquarters: "The large prisoner exchange continues. For operational security reasons, the exact number of those released will be announced after the exchange process is completed."

Background: On 9 June, the first group of released servicemen under the age of 25 returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as part of the first stage of the 66th prisoner exchange.

At the negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations also agreed on the all-for-all exchange involving severely wounded and young service members aged between 18 and 25.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that out of the 6,000 bodies of soldiers that Russia is seeking to hand over to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified.

On Friday 6 June, Russia claimed that repatriation efforts had begun, later asserting that "Ukraine refused to retrieve the bodies of its citizens". Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has emphasised that Russia is manipulating a sensitive issue, adding that preparations for the exchange are ongoing.

