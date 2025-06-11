Russia actively transfers weapons to Africa: new Africa Corps replaces Wagner Group

Russia is increasing its military presence in West Africa by delivering tanks, artillery and advanced electronic warfare systems to regions where Africa Corps, a new Russian military formation, is gaining influence.

Source: Associated Press

Details: Journalists report that Russia is using cargo ships flying its flag to transport military equipment to West African ports. Notably, the Baltic Leader and the Patria, both under sanctions, unloaded at the port of Conakry in Guinea at the end of May. The equipment was then transported by land to Mali.

The shipments include tanks, armoured personnel carriers, artillery systems (including 152 mm guns), electronic warfare systems, Spartak armoured vehicles and military infrastructure such as tanker trucks and boats marked in Russian.

Satellite images also showed a Su-24 fighter jet at the airbase in Bamako. The Associated Press notes that, unlike military groups nominally subordinate to local armies, Africa Corps seems to have been granted autonomous aerial support.

"We intend to expand our cooperation with African countries in all spheres, with an emphasis on economic cooperation and investments," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "This cooperation includes sensitive areas linked to defence and security."

After the disbandment of the Wagner Group in 2023 and the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin established Africa Corps – a new structure that took over operations on the continent. The European Union has information that it is controlled by Unit 29155, a covert unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) known for sabotage and contract killings in Europe.

In December, the EU imposed sanctions on the commander of this unit, Major General Andrey Averyanov, for coordinating the Africa Corps’ activities.

"In many African countries, Russian forces provide security to military juntas that have overthrown legitimate democratic governments, gravely worsening the stability, security and democracy of the countries," the EU sanctions ruling said.

Quote from Associated Press: "Researchers and military officials say the flow of weapons from Russia appears to be speeding Africa Corps’ ascendancy over Wagner, helping it win over mercenaries that have remained loyal to the group. Africa Corps is also recruiting in Russia, offering payments of up to 2.1 million rubles (US$$26,500), and even plots of land, for signing a contract with the Ministry of Defence, plus more on deployment."



