Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day, half of them on Pokrovsk and two other fronts

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 220 times across 11 fronts and the Kursk bridgehead over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched a total of 114 assault operations on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Dvorichna and towards Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted 12 attacks over the past day. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 22 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Karpivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes were recorded, as the Russians attempted to advance towards the settlement of Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted 17 assaults near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Kostiantynopil.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 35 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians carried out six attacks near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted five attacks near the settlement of Stepove and towards the villages of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops attempted to advance towards Ukrainian positions three times over the past day but were unsuccessful.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 28 Russian attacks of varying intensity. In addition, Russian troops carried out 28 airstrikes using 53 guided aerial bombs and launched 231 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 6 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian forces are inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the Russian offensive potential in the rear.

