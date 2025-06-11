Man arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying for Russia

Polish law enforcement has detained a man accused of espionage on behalf of Russia.

Source: National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Mazovian branch of Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office has reported the arrest of 28-year-old Viktor Z., who is suspected of passing information to Russian intelligence that could harm Poland’s national security.

On the prosecutor’s request, he was arrested on 4 June, and searches were conducted at several locations in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Viktor Z. has been charged with espionage under Article 130 of Poland’s Criminal Code.

Investigators stated that between 28 February 2024 and 30 April 2025, the man obtained and transmitted classified information to Russia concerning Polish critical defence infrastructure.

He is to face a lengthy prison sentence ranging from eight years to life. He is currently being held in custody for a period of three months. The investigation noted that his actions were motivated by pro-Russian views.

Background:

In late May, Germany charged three suspects with working for Russian intelligence. Investigators disclosed that they had been spying on a veteran who fought for Ukraine’s defence forces.

In Bavaria, a trial has begun for three individuals reportedly recruited by Russia to carry out sabotage operations in Germany.

Earlier in May, German media reported on arrests in Germany and Switzerland of individuals suspected of attempting to send parcels containing explosive devices on instructions from Russian intelligence. The suspects are Ukrainian nationals.

