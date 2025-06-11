All Sections
"Amid dust, smoke and pain": Ukrainian anthem echoes under rubble in Kharkiv – video

Alyona PavliukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 15:39
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on the night of 10-11 June. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones on 11 June. The National Police have posted footage of patrol officers helping the victims.

Source: Ukrainian National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The National Police shared footage showing patrol officers assisting the victims, with one video capturing a man singing the Ukrainian anthem beneath the rubble of a destroyed house.

Quote: "That night, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv’s residential areas with assault drones. They struck covertly, when the city was asleep and families were at home," the police said.

Patrol officers were among the first to respond at the site of one of the affected buildings.

Quote: "They [patrol officers – edc.] pulled people from under the rubble and extinguished flames that burned in public spaces. And they saved lives.

Amid this darkness, in the midst of dust, smoke and pain, a man under the rubble sang the Ukrainian anthem," the police stated.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi and Osnovyanskyi districts on the night of 10-11 June, killing 2 people and injuring 60, including 9 children.
  • The attack damaged residential buildings, trolleybuses, playgrounds and businesses.

