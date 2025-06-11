All Sections
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 03:59
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed-type loitering munitions on the night of 10-11 June. Two people have been killed and 57 others, including eight children, sustained injuries as a result of the large-scale attack on the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city of Kharkiv. The strikes have also damaged residential buildings, trolleybuses, playgrounds and production facilities.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Details: Terekhov reported that the attack began at 00:31 and lasted until 00:40. The Russians launched 17 Shahed kamikaze drones on residential areas of Kharkiv.

Terekhov reported direct strikes on apartment blocks, houses, playgrounds, public transport and industrial facilities. The attack caused fires in apartments, destroyed roofs of buildings, burned out cars and blew out windows. The strikes damaged trolleybuses, overhead lines and utility and industrial facilities.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv
Photo: State Emergency Service

Two people are known to have been killed and at least 54 injured, including eight children. A 2-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospital. Several people were rescued from the burning apartments.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv
Photo: State Emergency Service

"Enemy UAVs hit a trolleybus depot in the Slobidskyi district. Nine people were injured and taken to hospital, including two children," Syniehubov said.

Update: Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in the Russian drone attack had risen to 57, noting that medics were providing them with the necessary assistance.

