EU and Germany provide €18 million for Ukraine's energy efficiency programmes

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 11 June 2025, 17:56
Euro banknotes. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Energy Efficiency Fund (EEF) has entered a new phase, having received €18 million in financial support from the European Union and Germany’s International Climate Initiative (IKI), comprising investment grants and technical assistance.

Source: EU Delegation to Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine 

Details: The funding was confirmed at the 10th meeting of the Coordination Council, held on 11 June at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

Quote from the Delegation to Ukraine: "This contribution strengthens the EU’s and Germany’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s energy independence and green reconstruction. The funding will enable the EEF to expand its residential energy efficiency programmes and reach a greater number of beneficiaries."

Homeowner associations remain key partners in implementing the Fund’s initiatives. Their role in initiating and managing building renovation projects is vital for achieving tangible results.

Quote from EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová: "I worked on setting up the Energy Efficiency Fund from its inception, still during my time at the European Commission. It has come a long way – step by step to the huge results today – of 1,500 projects. Today, with Russia shelling Ukrainian homes almost every night, the Fund’s VidnovyDIM programme helps families cover the cost of repairs – walls, roofs, windows – so they can return home safely and with dignity. At the same time, through EnergoDIM, we continue supporting thermal modernisation of older buildings – cutting energy use and monthly bills."

The ambassador highlighted that the Fund now saves as much energy annually as a city the size of Chernivtsi consumes.

"Proud to announce today a new €18 million contribution to the Fund from the EU and Germany," she added.

Maximilian Rasch, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, noted that the Energy Efficiency Fund consistently proves its value as a reliable and forward-thinking partner, offering tangible support to homeowners in challenging times with flexibility and dedication.

