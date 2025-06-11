Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: three injured

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 11 June, injuring three men.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy mainly attacked the Nikopol district with UAVs. However, they also used heavy artillery. They targeted the city of Nikopol, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Three men aged 30, 41 and 59 were injured. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

Morning and daytime strikes damaged an apartment building, four houses, five cars and a moped, as well as outbuildings, a garage and a greenhouse."

Details: Russian forces also struck the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district using a drone.

Another drone targeted the Zelenodolsk hromada in the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging infrastructure.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!