Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: three injured
Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 11 June, injuring three men.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy mainly attacked the Nikopol district with UAVs. However, they also used heavy artillery. They targeted the city of Nikopol, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Three men aged 30, 41 and 59 were injured. All are receiving outpatient treatment.
Morning and daytime strikes damaged an apartment building, four houses, five cars and a moped, as well as outbuildings, a garage and a greenhouse."
Details: Russian forces also struck the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district using a drone.
Another drone targeted the Zelenodolsk hromada in the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging infrastructure.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!