Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 June 2025, 09:44
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
Russian presence in Africa. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia is increasing its presence on the African continent, using educational and youth programmes as a tool for long-term influence.

Source: Major Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), quoted by DIU’s press service

Quote: "African education and sport are increasingly being used by the aggressor state as instruments of hybrid influence with a view to forming a new generation of political and managerial elites loyal to the Kremlin."

Details: To this end, Russia consistently allocates state-funded university quotas for citizens of African countries, primarily in agriculture, engineering, education and medicine.

Yusov said that leading African universities are planning to launch Russian language courses and professional development programmes for teachers. In the future, educational programmes will be aligned with Russian standards.

According to the Kremlin's plan, this will allow Russian narratives to become firmly established in the education systems of African countries, DIU reports.

The Russians are paying particular attention to working with young people through sports initiatives.

