The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState analysts have reported that Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast in the last 24 hours.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Dvorichna and also advanced near Dovhenke and Zapadne and in Bahatyr."

Advertisement:

The situation on the Kharkiv front as of 10 June. Map: DeepState

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!