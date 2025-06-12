Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods

The Council of the European Union has adopted new tariffs targeting agricultural products and fertilisers from Russia and Belarus that were not previously subject to additional duties.

Details: The measures aim to lessen European countries' reliance on imports from Belarus and Russia, as well as to cut down on Moscow's budget and its capacity to fund its war against Ukraine. Furthermore, it has the potential to boost EU output.

"The implementation of these tariffs will be closely monitored to ensure that the EU fertiliser industry and farmers are protected. The tariff increases on fertilisers will take place gradually, over a transition period of three years," the EU Council stated.

With the entry into force of these changes on 1 July 2025, EU tariffs will apply to all agricultural products from Russia.

The categories subject to the new tariffs cover about 15% of all agricultural imports from Russia to the EU as of 2023.

For fertilisers from Russia, in 2023, the categories to which duties were applied accounted for 25% of imports in this sector, approximately 3.6 million tonnes worth €1.28 billion.

Background:

At the end of May, the European Parliament supported the introduction of tariffs for these categories of products from Russia and Belarus. These tariffs are expected to effectively stop the import of these goods to the EU.

Tariffs on most agricultural products from Russia and Belarus have been in force in the EU since July 2024.

