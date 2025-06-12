All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces gradually pushing Russians back in Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 June 2025, 19:08
Sumy Oblast on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian units are gradually pushing Russian forces back from Sumy Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address

Quote: "Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report – the front, particularly the Pokrovsk front, the Kursk operation and the border area of Sumy Oblast. Our units in Sumy Oblast are gradually pushing the occupiers back. Thank you! Thanks to every soldier, sergeant and officer for this result. To every unit."

Details: The president also discussed the ongoing negotiation efforts and the financing of defence and domestic military production with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Zelenskyy announced upcoming international meetings in the coming weeks.

Quote: "A clear task for all levels of our representatives – our partners must understand that sanctions against Russia truly work. They truly work when they outpace the Russian authorities in adapting to them. Sanctions on oil. 

Sanctions on Russian banks and the entire financial sector. Sanctions on individuals and entities that help Russia adapt to global pressure. A clear limit is needed on Russia's ability to adapt – pressure so severe that they cannot withstand it. That will become the boundary of the war, beyond which a reliable peace is possible."

