Ukraine's Security Service serves Russian rapper Timati with notice of suspicion

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 13 June 2025, 12:43
Timati. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence and served Russian singer and propagandist Timur Yunusov (better known by his stage name Timati) with a notice of suspicion.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "According to the case file, Yunusov is a participant in Russian propaganda efforts, who was Putin's confidant during the presidential elections in 2012, 2018 and 2024, participated in his inauguration and in events celebrating his victory in the ‘elections’.

In addition, Timati supported Russian aggression, the annexation of Crimea and the violation of Ukraine's fundamental rights to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine also noted that Timati participated in at least seven propaganda concerts on the temporarily occupied peninsula, which were aimed at legitimising the occupation of Crimea.

Based on evidence gathered by the investigators, he was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 332-1.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine with the aim of harming state interests, committed repeatedly).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

