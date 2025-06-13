Ukraine receives €1bn from EU covered by revenue from Russian assets

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has received another €1 billion from the European Union covered by the profit from Russian assets.

Source: European Pravda; Denys Shmyhal on social media

Details: Shmyhal said that €1 billion was the fifth tranche of macro-financial aid from the EU under the ERA initiative. The funds will be used for key state budget expenditures.

Advertisement:

The PM said that Ukraine has already received €7 billion from the EU under the ERA initiative. This resource is secured by revenues from Russia's frozen assets.

Background:

The EU may allocate up to €9 billion for military aid to Ukraine in 2025 as part of the support provided by frozen Russian assets.

The discussion of the ERA mechanism comes as the European Union criticised the plan of its chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, to allocate billions of euros for weapons to Ukraine, citing the lack of specific implementation mechanisms.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!