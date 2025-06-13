Orbán: If Zelenskyy wants something from us, he should come and ask "with due modesty"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again raised the topic of Ukraine during his regular Friday interview on pro-government radio, using the occasion to offer some advice to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Hungarian pro-government news agency MTI, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán complained that "without us, without the West, Ukraine would not last a day, not only unable to fight Russia but unable to exist" – arguing this precludes its EU membership.

Quote: "We know exactly who the Ukrainian president is; we know Ukrainians and who they are. They should not pose as champions of morality before us, as they have no right to do so."

Details: Orbán cited a recent interview Zelenskyy gave to a Hungarian media outlet, which he perceived as threatening Hungary with "facts and documents unknown to us".

He added that if Zelenskyy has evidence of something offensive, he should disclose it, "not threaten or intimidate".

"President Zelenskyy must understand that Hungary belongs to Hungarians. He cannot make demands here or speak condescendingly. If he wants something, he must come here honestly, with due modesty, and state his request. We will respond accordingly," Orbán said.

Background:

On 12 June, Orbán complained of alleged threats from Ukraine and stated that Ukrainians should be grateful to Hungary.

Previously, the Hungarian leader responded sternly to an interview Zelenskyy gave to a Hungarian media outlet, in which he accused Budapest of interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

