"Hungarians don't want to die for Ukraine": Orbán reacts sharply to Zelenskyy's recent interview

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has responded sternly to an interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave to a Hungarian media outlet, in which he accused Budapest of interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

Source: Orbán on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda,

Details: Orbán claimed Zelenskyy had "attacked us because Hungarians don’t want to die for Ukraine".

"We don’t want our children coming back from the front in coffins, and we don’t want Hungarian money going to Ukraine!" he added.

In the interview with the Hungarian portal Válasz Online, Zelenskyy stated that Orbán was using Russia’s war against Ukraine to his advantage ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary elections.

Zelenskyy also indicated that Hungarian authorities had "dozens of times in various ways" attempted to interfere in Ukraine’s affairs, although most such cases were resolved away from the public eye.

Hungary’s government, in turn, claimed that Zelenskyy was openly campaigning for Hungary’s opposition party, Tisza, while ignoring the reality that Ukraine’s EU membership is not in Hungary’s national interest.

