New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine

Oleh PavliukFriday, 13 June 2025, 20:04
The meeting between Müller and Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The new Austrian ambassador to Ukraine, Robert Müller, presented his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 13 June, marking the official start of his mission.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy received Müller’s credentials on Friday. 

During their meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Austria for its humanitarian and financial assistance since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as for providing medical treatment and holidays for Ukrainian children.

Zelenskyy and Müller also discussed the potential involvement of Austrian businesses in Ukraine's post-war recovery and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Background:

  • Müller arrived in Ukraine on 2 May.
  • He succeeded Arad Benkö, who had headed Austria’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv since January 2023.

