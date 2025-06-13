New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
Friday, 13 June 2025, 20:04
The new Austrian ambassador to Ukraine, Robert Müller, presented his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 13 June, marking the official start of his mission.
Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy received Müller’s credentials on Friday.
Advertisement:
During their meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Austria for its humanitarian and financial assistance since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as for providing medical treatment and holidays for Ukrainian children.
Zelenskyy and Müller also discussed the potential involvement of Austrian businesses in Ukraine's post-war recovery and the development of bilateral cooperation.
Background:
- Müller arrived in Ukraine on 2 May.
- He succeeded Arad Benkö, who had headed Austria’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv since January 2023.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!