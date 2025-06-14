Another five civilians injured in Kherson Oblast

Five people have been injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 13 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, Russian forces attacked residential areas in several of the oblast’s settlements, damaging a high-rise building and six houses. A petrol station, a gas pipeline, a garage and cars were also affected.

Meanwhile, the Russians dropped 30 explosives from UAVs and used 10 guided bombs in Sumy Oblast. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

