Another five civilians injured in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 08:24
Kherson Oblast entrance sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

Five people have been injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 13 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, Russian forces attacked residential areas in several of the oblast’s settlements, damaging a high-rise building and six houses. A petrol station, a gas pipeline, a garage and cars were also affected.

Meanwhile, the Russians dropped 30 explosives from UAVs and used 10 guided bombs in Sumy Oblast. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblast
