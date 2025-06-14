G7 Summit in Canada to discuss "strong and sovereign Ukraine"

The G7 summit on Tuesday 17 June in Canada will include a working session on "a strong and sovereign Ukraine", which will be attended by invited leaders of other countries in addition to G7 member states.

Source: European Pravda; agenda of the G7 summit to be held in Kananaskis, Canada, on 15-17 June

Details: On 17 June, the G7 summit in Canada will discuss "a strong and sovereign Ukraine", with the participation of invited leaders from outside the G7.

The G7 summit agenda states that the 17 June programme will begin with an official welcome to the invited leaders, followed by a G7 working breakfast with their participation. The theme of the breakfast session is "a strong and sovereign Ukraine".

The G7 closing session and the energy security working lunch will follow, closing the summit.

On Monday 16 June, the G7 leaders will hold four working sessions on the following topics: global economic outlook, economic growth, security and resilience, safer communities and a more secure world.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received an invitation to the G7 summit in Canada.

On 15-17 June, the G7 leaders are expected to discuss lowering the price cap on Russian oil as part of joint sanctions against Russia, which the United States still opposes.

The European Union included a reduction in the cap in its new draft sanctions package against Russia.

Most G7 countries are ready to lower the price cap for Russian oil, even if the US abandons this initiative.

