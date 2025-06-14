All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

G7 Summit in Canada to discuss "strong and sovereign Ukraine"

Tetyana VysotskaSaturday, 14 June 2025, 13:06
G7 Summit in Canada to discuss strong and sovereign Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The G7 summit on Tuesday 17 June in Canada will include a working session on "a strong and sovereign Ukraine", which will be attended by invited leaders of other countries in addition to G7 member states.

Source: European Pravda; agenda of the G7 summit to be held in Kananaskis, Canada, on 15-17 June

Details: On 17 June, the G7 summit in Canada will discuss "a strong and sovereign Ukraine", with the participation of invited leaders from outside the G7.

Advertisement:

The G7 summit agenda states that the 17 June programme will begin with an official welcome to the invited leaders, followed by a G7 working breakfast with their participation. The theme of the breakfast session is "a strong and sovereign Ukraine".

The G7 closing session and the energy security working lunch will follow, closing the summit.

On Monday 16 June, the G7 leaders will hold four working sessions on the following topics: global economic outlook, economic growth, security and resilience, safer communities and a more secure world.

Background:

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received an invitation to the G7 summit in Canada.
  • On 15-17 June, the G7 leaders are expected to discuss lowering the price cap on Russian oil as part of joint sanctions against Russia, which the United States still opposes.
  • The European Union included a reduction in the cap in its new draft sanctions package against Russia.
  • Most G7 countries are ready to lower the price cap for Russian oil, even if the US abandons this initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

G7Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
All News
G7
Zelenskyy to ask Trump about introducing new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
White House prepares Trump's G7 meetings as Zelenskyy joins summit
RECENT NEWS
09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
07:35
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
05:12
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
04:29
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: