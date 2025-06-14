All Sections
Zelenskyy: Only Trump сan stop Putin with tough sanctions

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 14:05
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting in the Vatican. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump is the only leader who can stop Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with US television channel Newsmax

Quote: "No one has been able to stop Putin… There is only Trump: he can stop him. But for that to happen, Putin must lose money. Only then will he be unable to grow his army and increase military spending. 

To achieve this, sanctions must be imposed covering the banking sector, the shadow fleet, and oil prices. It is really important for us to limit the prices of energy resources, meaning price caps on Russian oil, because oil is Putin’s main source of profit. Oil prices have surged because of what’s now happening in the Middle East, and this is directly impacting the security situation in Europe. So the price cap on Russian oil is really important." 

Details: Zelenskyy described sanctions as a "strong tool" to curb the flow of deadly technology and components that enable Russia to produce advanced weapons in such large quantities.

