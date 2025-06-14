Polish PM: World faces greatest risk of global war since World War II
Saturday, 14 June 2025, 14:40
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned of the danger of a global conflict amid the escalation in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.
Source: European Pravda; Polish PM Donald Tusk on X (Twitter)
Details: Tusk noted that the confrontation between Israel and Iran "is moving towards a regular war in the region that may destabilise the whole world".
"Since WWII we haven’t been so close to a global conflict," Tusk noted.
The head of the Polish government called on Europe and the United States to join forces "to stop further escalation".
Background:
- As is known, on the night of 12-13 June, Israel struck Iranian targets related to its nuclear programme, explaining that it was seeking to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
- Eighteen hours after the attack, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.
- European countries, including France, called on Iran and Israel to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.
- After the Israeli attack, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement "before it is too late".
