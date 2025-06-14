Polish PM: World faces greatest risk of global war since World War II

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned of the danger of a global conflict amid the escalation in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.

Details: Tusk noted that the confrontation between Israel and Iran "is moving towards a regular war in the region that may destabilise the whole world".

"Since WWII we haven’t been so close to a global conflict," Tusk noted.

The head of the Polish government called on Europe and the United States to join forces "to stop further escalation".

Background:

As is known, on the night of 12-13 June, Israel struck Iranian targets related to its nuclear programme, explaining that it was seeking to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Eighteen hours after the attack, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.

European countries, including France, called on Iran and Israel to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.

After the Israeli attack, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement "before it is too late".

