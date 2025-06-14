All Sections
Polish PM: World faces greatest risk of global war since World War II

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 14 June 2025, 14:40
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Donald Tusk on Facebook

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned of the danger of a global conflict amid the escalation in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.

Source: European Pravda; Polish PM Donald Tusk on X (Twitter)

Details: Tusk noted that the confrontation between Israel and Iran "is moving towards a regular war in the region that may destabilise the whole world".

"Since WWII we haven’t been so close to a global conflict," Tusk noted.

The head of the Polish government called on Europe and the United States to join forces "to stop further escalation".

Background:

  • As is known, on the night of 12-13 June, Israel struck Iranian targets related to its nuclear programme, explaining that it was seeking to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
  • Eighteen hours after the attack, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.
  • European countries, including France, called on Iran and Israel to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.
  • After the Israeli attack, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement "before it is too late".

