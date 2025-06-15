Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 15 June 2025, 07:35
Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion to 1,003,860.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,003,860 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 10,937 (+0) tanks;
- 22,804 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,190 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,418 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,186 (+1) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 40,709 (+123) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,337 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,017 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,915 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
