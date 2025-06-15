Anti-Trump protests draw millions, organisers say

Hundreds of protests against Donald Trump's administration took place in several US cities on Saturday 14 June under the slogan "No Kings", criticising his abuse of power.

Source: European Pravda; AP news agency

Details: The organisers of the "No Kings" demonstrations said that "millions" of people took part in the protests, marching through city centres and small towns, chanting anti-authoritarian slogans and calling for the defence of democracy and immigrant rights.

A demonstration in Atlanta that was supposed to hold 5,000 people quickly reached its limit, with thousands gathering behind barriers to listen to speakers in front of the state Capitol building. Seattle officials estimated that more than 70,000 people attended the largest rally in the city centre.

Governors across the United States called for calm and vowed not to tolerate violence, and some mobilised the National Guard ahead of the gathering.

Clashes were isolated. Police in Los Angeles, where protests over federal raids on immigrants erupted a week earlier, used tear gas and crowd control equipment to disperse protesters after the event.

Police in Portland also used tear gas and special equipment to disperse a crowd which protested in front of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building until late in the evening.

Police in Salt Lake City, Utah, have launched an investigation into a shooting during a downtown march that left one person seriously injured. Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said three people had been detained, including a man who is believed to be the shooter and who also suffered a gunshot wound.

The demonstrations took place amid protests against federal immigration raids that began last week and Trump's order to send the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where protesters had blocked highways and set cars on fire.

Background: This is not the first time that dozens of smaller protests against the US president's policies have been organised instead of just one big one.

