Ukrainian actor Yurii Felipenko killed in action

Ukrainian actor Yurii Felipenko, known to audiences for his role in the series A Promise to God, has been killed on the battlefield defending Ukraine.

Source: social media post by his wife Kateryna Motrych on 15 June

Details: Motrych stated that the date of the funeral and farewell ceremony will be announced later.

Quote: "Yura has been killed. Without exaggeration, Yura was my world, my soul, my light. This loss is impossible to convey. I feel like I’ve been destroyed. Details of the farewell will follow."

Background: In April 2024, Felipenko joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a member of the Achilles UAV unit under the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade.

