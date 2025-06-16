Trump and Zelenskyy reportedly may hold meeting at G7 summit

Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

Source: German TV news channel ntv with reference to a US government representative before the official start of the summit in Kananaskis, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It was noted that US President Donald Trump had planned to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for bilateral talks.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy is expected to attend the summit as a guest on Tuesday 17 June.

The White House also reported that Trump was scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump and Zelenskyy last met face-to-face in late April on the sidelines of the funeral of the late Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Background:

Last weekend, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a telephone conversation regarding the escalation between Iran and Israel.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the talks between the US and Russia as a very warm conversation, stressing that Putin would ultimately deceive Donald Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!