Zelenskyy: Putin will deceive Trump in peace talks and the whole world will see it

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that negotiations between the United States and Russia should not address Ukraine without its involvement.

Source: Zelenskyy’s interview with US television channel Newsmax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy acknowledged he cannot dictate how the US conducts dialogue with Russia.

Quote: "But I believe Putin does not want to end the war and, ultimately, he will deceive Trump. You will see it – everyone, the whole world will see it. He’s that kind of man. He is only ready for steps towards de-escalation if he faces strong pressure. There is no other way."

More details: Zelenskyy stressed it is unjust to discuss Ukraine in such talks without its participation.

Quote: "I think it’s wrong to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, to address Ukraine’s issues and resolve them without us – I think it’s unfair," he said.

Background:

Zelenskyy recently noted that US President Donald Trump has the leverage to end the Russia-Ukraine war but must understand the tactics of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The current US administration is known to engage in talks with Russia while encouraging Kyiv and Moscow to pursue direct negotiations without US involvement.

