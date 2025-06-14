All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Putin will deceive Trump in peace talks and the whole world will see it

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 June 2025, 16:34
Zelenskyy: Putin will deceive Trump in peace talks and the whole world will see it
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that negotiations between the United States and Russia should not address Ukraine without its involvement.

Source: Zelenskyy’s interview with US television channel Newsmax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy acknowledged he cannot dictate how the US conducts dialogue with Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But I believe Putin does not want to end the war and, ultimately, he will deceive Trump. You will see it – everyone, the whole world will see it. He’s that kind of man. He is only ready for steps towards de-escalation if he faces strong pressure. There is no other way."

More details: Zelenskyy stressed it is unjust to discuss Ukraine in such talks without its participation.

Quote: "I think it’s wrong to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, to address Ukraine’s issues and resolve them without us – I think it’s unfair," he said.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy recently noted that US President Donald Trump has the leverage to end the Russia-Ukraine war but must understand the tactics of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • The current US administration is known to engage in talks with Russia while encouraging Kyiv and Moscow to pursue direct negotiations without US involvement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPutinTrump
Advertisement:
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy slams Putin's "peace" ultimatum and Russian Church claims
Zelenskyy calls on US to adapt tougher tone against Russia
Zelenskyy: Only Trump сan stop Putin with tough sanctions
RECENT NEWS
09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
07:35
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
05:12
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
04:29
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: