Ukrainian climber sets European record and wins gold at European Cup – video

Mykola DendakMonday, 16 June 2025, 12:59
Ukrainian climber sets European record and wins gold at European Cup – video
Yaroslav Tkach. Stock photo: Instagram

Ukrainian climber Yaroslav Tkach has won the gold medal in the speed discipline at the IFSC-Europe Climbing European Cup 2025 in Zakopane, Poland, setting new records for both Europe and Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Youth and Sports

Details: In the final, Tkach clocked 4.93 seconds, beating fellow Ukrainian Hryhorii Ilchyshyn, who took silver with 4.97 seconds.

Another medal went to Kseniia Horelova in the U-19 category, who claimed bronze. Meanwhile, in the U-17 category, Rafael Kazbekova won silver in bouldering at the European Cup held in Surok, Hungary.

Background: The previous national record was held by Ilchyshyn, who set it during the Climbing World Cup, where he also secured a silver medal.

