All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sharp rise in bribery recorded in Russia – The Moscow Times

Andrii MuravskyiMonday, 16 June 2025, 12:44
Sharp rise in bribery recorded in Russia – The Moscow Times
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has seen a sharp increase in bribery-related offences amid the war and a slowdown in economic growth.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: In the first quarter of 2025, the number of bribery-related offences rose by 29% year-on-year, from 7,300 to 9,418. Throughout 2024, a total of 23,240 such offences were recorded – an increase of 14.6% compared to 2023.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the share of petty bribery cases has significantly declined: while they made up 48.2% of all cases in 2017, they dropped to 27% in 2024 and just 20.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

Bribery now accounts for over half of all corruption-related offences: 55.7% in 2023, 60.3% in 2024, and 60.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

"Law enforcement agencies recorded a 65.7% increase in major and especially large-scale corruption offences, including those causing serious or particularly serious damage – a total of 3,735 cases," the publication reports.

The total number of corruption crimes rose by 24% in the first three months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 15,458. The number of crimes committed by organised groups or criminal associations also surged by 46.5%, from 1,102 to 1,614. In the first quarter of 2025, 5,478 people were held accountable for corruption, compared to 4,856 in the same period last year.

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that Russians are increasingly struggling to repay loans taken out during the lending boom of 2023 and early 2024. The volume and share of non-performing loans – including mortgages, consumer loans and car loans – have risen by nearly RUB 200 billion (approx. US$2.5 billion) in Q1, or roughly RUB 2 billion (US$25 million) per day.
  • Russian authorities also reported the first acceleration in inflation in six months following a key interest rate cut by Russia’s central bank.
  • In addition, Ukrainian intelligence has stated that many Russian companies have lost major foreign assets as a result of international sanctions, nationalisations and severed partnerships. Affected companies include Gazprom, Sberbank, Rosneft, Lukoil, VTB, Rostec, Rosatom and others.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiacorruption
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
Russia
Russia illegally transships oil in open waters near EU
Ukrainian foreign minister urges G7 to impose US$30 oil price cap and energy sanctions on Russia
Swedish broadcaster obtains images showing expansion of Russian nuclear base in Kaliningrad
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: