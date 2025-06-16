All Sections
EU delays phaseout of Russian nuclear technologies

Monday, 16 June 2025, 14:07
Nuclear power plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has postponed its plans to halt imports of Russian nuclear technologies.

Source: Financial Times

Details: In 2024, EU countries paid Russia €22 billion for energy resources, with only €700 million spent on nuclear fuel. Nevertheless, this segment has proved to be the most difficult to abandon.

The EU operates 101 nuclear reactors, 19 of which are of Soviet design. Specifically, four VVER-1000 reactors are in use in Bulgaria and Czechia, while 15 VVER-440 reactors are operated in Czechia, Hungary, Finland and Slovakia. Russia supplies up to 25% of the EU’s enriched uranium and controls over half of the global uranium enrichment market.

The strongest resistance to phasing out cooperation with Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom comes from Hungary and Slovakia. These countries warn of potential energy security risks and economic consequences. Hungary’s Paks Nuclear Power Plant, where Rosatom is building two new power units, is expected to supply up to 75% of the country’s electricity.

The European Commission does not rule out introducing trade restrictions instead of formal sanctions, which would bypass the veto powers of opposing states. At the same time, a full ban on Russian imports in the nuclear sector is not expected before the 2030s and would require approximately €241 billion in investment to develop an independent supply chain.

