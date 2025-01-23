All Sections
Trump to demand lower oil prices to end war in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 January 2025, 18:40
Trump to demand lower oil prices to end war in Ukraine
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump aims to achieve a reduction in global oil prices, believing this would bring an end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump announced his intention to request Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to "lower oil prices".

Quote: "You’ve got to bring it [cost of oil] down – which, frankly, I’m surprised, they didn’t do before the [US presidential] election... If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough, so that the war will continue." 

Details: In the US president's opinion, oil prices should have been reduced "long ago".

Trump also placed partial responsibility on Saudi Arabia and OPEC "to a certain extent for what’s taking place" in Ukraine, where "millions of lives are being lost".

Background:

  • Oil and gas exports remain one of the main sources of revenue for Russia's budget amid sanctions following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Trump stated that he was prepared to consider increasing sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
  • He later demanded that Russia "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it refuses.

