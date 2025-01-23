Trump to demand lower oil prices to end war in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump aims to achieve a reduction in global oil prices, believing this would bring an end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Source: Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump announced his intention to request Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to "lower oil prices".
Quote: "You’ve got to bring it [cost of oil] down – which, frankly, I’m surprised, they didn’t do before the [US presidential] election... If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough, so that the war will continue."
Details: In the US president's opinion, oil prices should have been reduced "long ago".
Trump also placed partial responsibility on Saudi Arabia and OPEC "to a certain extent for what’s taking place" in Ukraine, where "millions of lives are being lost".
Background:
- Oil and gas exports remain one of the main sources of revenue for Russia's budget amid sanctions following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- Earlier, Trump stated that he was prepared to consider increasing sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
- He later demanded that Russia "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it refuses.
