Russians claim attack by 200 Ukrainian drones overnight

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 09:26
Russians claim attack by 200 Ukrainian drones overnight
Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

The Russian Ministry of Defence said on 17 June that almost 200 Ukrainian drones were shot down over several Russian regions during the evening of 16 June and the night of 16-17 June.

Source: BBC News Russian Service

Details: In particular, Russia claimed that 198 Ukrainian drones had been shot down between 20:00-07:00.

Meanwhile, there are very few reports in the Russian media about drone attacks and air defence fire at night.

Rosaviatsiya, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, announced the suspension of operations at airports in Moscow, Kaluga, Tambov and Nizhny Novgorod. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that several drones flying towards Moscow had been shot down, and Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Bryansk Oblast, announced in the morning that 43 drones had been shot down over the region during the night.

