US and its G7 allies to announce new sanctions against Russia

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 17 June 2025, 12:06

The United Kingdom and its G7 allies are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday 17 June.

Source: Sky News, citing a statement from the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "I want to work with all of our G7 partners to squeeze Russia’s energy revenues and reduce the funds they are able to pour into their illegal war," the government cited Prime Minister Keir Starmer as saying.

The UK has already imposed sanctions on more than 2,300 individuals, organisations and vessels as part of sanctions against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Starmer is expected to deliver a speech in which he will argue that "Russia does not hold all the cards" and call on allies to "take this moment to increase economic pressure and show President Putin it is in his - and Russia's interests - to demonstrate he is serious about peace".

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he still believes Washington could support tougher sanctions against Russia, despite Donald Trump's earlier suggestions to the contrary.
  • Trump suggested on Monday that he would not impose further sanctions on Russia because Europeans should do it first and sanctions cost the US a lot of money. Trump then left the meeting in Kananaskis a day early, meaning he would miss Tuesday's planned G7 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

