North Korea to send thousands of sappers and builders to Russia's Kursk Oblast

Former Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who is currently on a visit to North Korea, has said that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un has decided to send "North Korean sappers and builders" to Russia to "rebuild" Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian Interfax

Quote from Shoigu: "The DPRK's head of state Kim Jong Un has decided to send one thousand sappers to Russia to demine Russian territory, as well as five thousand military builders to rebuild destroyed infrastructure facilities."

Details: Shoigu said that during talks, North Korea had decided that it would continue to help Russia with the "rebuilding of Kursk Oblast".

He also said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un have decided to "immortalise the feat of the soldiers of the Korean People's Army who took part in the fighting".

This refers to the unveiling of monuments in Russia and North Korea in memory of the North Korean soldiers who have died in battle for the "liberation" of Russian territory.

Shoigu is in North Korea on Putin’s behalf.

Background:

Shoigu's last visit to North Korea took place on 4 June.

Russia and North Korea signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Pyongyang on 19 June 2024. The agreement was ratified in November.

