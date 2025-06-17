All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

North Korea to send thousands of sappers and builders to Russia's Kursk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 14:32
North Korea to send thousands of sappers and builders to Russia's Kursk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Former Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who is currently on a visit to North Korea, has said that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un has decided to send "North Korean sappers and builders" to Russia to "rebuild" Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian Interfax 

Quote from Shoigu: "The DPRK's head of state Kim Jong Un has decided to send one thousand sappers to Russia to demine Russian territory, as well as five thousand military builders to rebuild destroyed infrastructure facilities."

Advertisement:

Details: Shoigu said that during talks, North Korea had decided that it would continue to help Russia with the "rebuilding of Kursk Oblast".

He also said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un have decided to "immortalise the feat of the soldiers of the Korean People's Army who took part in the fighting".

This refers to the unveiling of monuments in Russia and North Korea in memory of the North Korean soldiers who have died in battle for the "liberation" of Russian territory.

Shoigu is in North Korea on Putin’s behalf.

Background:

  • Shoigu's last visit to North Korea took place on 4 June.
  • Russia and North Korea signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Pyongyang on 19 June 2024. The agreement was ratified in November.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaRusso-Ukrainian warKursk Oblast
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
North Korea
UK intelligence: North Korean forces have suffered over 6,000 casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Kim Jong Un confirms North Korea's continued support for Russia in war against Ukraine – DW
North Korea supplied Russia with 9 million shells and 100 ballistic missiles – international report, photos
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: