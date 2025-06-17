Between 4 and 14 people may be trapped under rubble of Kyiv building
Between 4 and 14 people may be trapped under the rubble of a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv following a Russian attack, said Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration.
Source: Tkachenko on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "At the moment, it is difficult to determine the actual number of people who may be under the rubble. A person has just been found – sadly, deceased. The body has been retrieved.
We estimate that between 4 and 14 people may be here, as that is the number of residents who lived here and are not in contact."
Details: Tkachenko also said that once people are retrieved and the rubble is cleared, a decision will be made regarding the future of the damaged building. In his opinion, the building is beyond repair, so a decision will be taken on constructing a new one.
In addition, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that, as of now, 139 people have been injured across Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks during the night of 16-17 June.
Klymenko said that 15 people have been killed in the latest attack.
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, forty people were reported injured.
- Early reports have indicated that 14 people were killed and 114 injured in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June. The data on fatalities varies, as emergency workers have been occasionally recovering body parts.
