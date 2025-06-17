Between 4 and 14 people may be trapped under rubble of Kyiv building

Between 4 and 14 people may be trapped under the rubble of a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv following a Russian attack, said Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration.

Source: Tkachenko on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "At the moment, it is difficult to determine the actual number of people who may be under the rubble. A person has just been found – sadly, deceased. The body has been retrieved.

We estimate that between 4 and 14 people may be here, as that is the number of residents who lived here and are not in contact."

Details: Tkachenko also said that once people are retrieved and the rubble is cleared, a decision will be made regarding the future of the damaged building. In his opinion, the building is beyond repair, so a decision will be taken on constructing a new one.

In addition, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that, as of now, 139 people have been injured across Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks during the night of 16-17 June.

Klymenko said that 15 people have been killed in the latest attack.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, forty people were reported injured.

Early reports have indicated that 14 people were killed and 114 injured in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June. The data on fatalities varies, as emergency workers have been occasionally recovering body parts.

