Between 4 and 14 people may be trapped under rubble of Kyiv building

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 13:07
The destroyed residential building in Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Between 4 and 14 people may be trapped under the rubble of a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv following a Russian attack, said Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration.

Source: Tkachenko on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "At the moment, it is difficult to determine the actual number of people who may be under the rubble. A person has just been found – sadly, deceased. The body has been retrieved.

We estimate that between 4 and 14 people may be here, as that is the number of residents who lived here and are not in contact."

Details: Tkachenko also said that once people are retrieved and the rubble is cleared, a decision will be made regarding the future of the damaged building. In his opinion, the building is beyond repair, so a decision will be taken on constructing a new one.

In addition, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that, as of now, 139 people have been injured across Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks during the night of 16-17 June.

Klymenko said that 15 people have been killed in the latest attack.

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, forty people were reported injured.
  • Early reports have indicated that 14 people were killed and 114 injured in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June. The data on fatalities varies, as emergency workers have been occasionally recovering body parts.

