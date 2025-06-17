All Sections
Ukrainian officials confirm death toll of Russian nighttime attack: 12 killed, including 10 in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 June 2025, 17:49
Ukrainian officials confirm death toll of Russian nighttime attack: 12 killed, including 10 in Kyiv
Destruction in Kyiv. Photo: Ihor Klymenko

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported that 12 people have been confirmed killed in Russia’s latest large-scale combined attack on 16-17 June: 10 in Kyiv and two in Odesa.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "As of 17:30, the nighttime Russian strikes on Ukraine have killed 12 people. Of these, 10 were in Kyiv and two more were recovered from the rubble in Odesa.

Operational information is unfortunately often subject to correction. During search and rescue operations, body parts may be found that were initially recorded as separate fatalities. Final confirmation is provided by forensic experts after analysis in a mobile DNA laboratory."

Details: Klymenko noted that emergency workers and police are continuing to work at the sites of attacks on residential infrastructure. Rescue operations are ongoing at two locations in Kyiv where people remain trapped under the rubble. "The work will not stop until everyone is found," Klymenko promised.

missile strikeShahed drone
