Number of injured rises to 20 in Russian drone attack on Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district

The number of people wounded in a Russian drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson has risen to 20.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 59-year-old woman with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her torso has sought medical attention. Her condition allows her to be treated as an outpatient.

Advertisement:

A 41-year-old Kherson resident injured in a morning drone strike has also received medical care. He sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg and is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Four additional victims sought hospital care: three women aged 84, 50 and 62, as well as a 58-year-old man. All have blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The 58-year-old man was admitted to hospital, while the others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Background: Earlier reports indicated that 12 people had been injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson due to Russian drone attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!