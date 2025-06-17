All Sections
Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss areas of sanctions pressure on Russia

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 June 2025, 23:08
Zelenskyy and Starmer. Screenshot 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada on 17 June.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We aligned our positions for achieving lasting peace with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During our meeting, we discussed that to force Russia to end this war, coordinated sanctions by all G7 countries are needed against their energy and banking sectors, shadow fleet, and military-industrial complex."

Details: In addition, Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence through providing it with additional air defence systems and missiles.

