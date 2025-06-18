Fierce fighting continues with 186 combat engagements in 24 hours, 57 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces have engaged in 186 combat clashes with Russian troops over the past 24 hours, including 57 on the Pokrovsk front and 22 on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 June

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian assaults on 17 June. The Russians also conducted six airstrikes, deploying 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 215 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including four using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians launched three assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka and Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful attack in an attempt to advance near the village of Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, 16 Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine's defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the village of Lypove and towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove and the Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops launched three attacks towards the village of Serebrianka.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were 11 combat engagements towards the settlements of Markove, Predtechyne and Bila Hora and near Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 16 assaults near Diliivka and Toretsk and towards the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Koptieve, Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Muravka, Horikhove, Novopavlivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians carried out 22 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr and Komar and towards the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Myrne and Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, no combat engagements were recorded.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near the Antonivka Bridge.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

