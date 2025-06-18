The Guardian: Ukrainian officials have doubts whether Zelenskyy should attend NATO summit

Some Ukrainian officials have expressed their concerns about the advisability of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the NATO summit, which will take place in The Hague at the end of June.

Source: The Guardian, quoting Ukrainian officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Guardian noted that Ukrainian diplomats were disappointed that US President Donald Trump had left the G7 summit in Canada early and did not meet with Zelenskyy.

Another blow to Kyiv was the US veto on a joint statement on Ukraine.

Some Ukrainian officials reportedly said that they were currently unsure whether Zelenskyy should attend the NATO summit in The Hague next week, as there was no guarantee that Trump would be present.

"It is a permanent hazard that Ukraine is a victim of events and Trump’s short attention span. Vladimir Putin knows that, which may be why there was such a large attack in Ukraine last night. There had been all sorts of promises for this summit – including new US arms deliveries being offered," The Guardian’s source said.

Background:

As reported by many media outlets, despite a meeting scheduled with Zelenskyy, Trump left the G7 summit early to return to Washington where he said he had to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran.

In his address to the summit participants, Zelenskyy said that the US could force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that would require working with Donald Trump.

