Zelenskyy at G7 Summit: We must continue urging Trump to pressure Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 June 2025, 22:11
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the United States could force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that working with Trump is essential to this effort.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address to participants of the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "has openly rejected every peace initiative" and the large-scale drone strikes on Ukraine are in fact "the only real change in Russia’s behaviour since the change of the US President".

"I urge all of you – and I urge you to work with the United States – to enforce a strict price cap on Russian oil," he added, calling for the oil price cap to be lowered to US$30.

Zelenskyy believes Western leaders must continue to urge the US president "to use the influence he really has – to force Putin to end this war".

"It was the US and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the resumption of diplomacy, immediate meetings and negotiations. But Russia has blocked every effort… And we must keep up pressure – in all directions – to finally bring peace," he concluded.

Background

  • Trump left the G7 summit ahead of schedule to return to Washington. He stated that he needed to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran.
  • Zelenskyy had planned to discuss with Trump the potential purchase of a defence package for Ukraine from the United States.

