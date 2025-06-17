Zelenskyy at G7 Summit: We must continue urging Trump to pressure Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the United States could force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that working with Trump is essential to this effort.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address to participants of the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "has openly rejected every peace initiative" and the large-scale drone strikes on Ukraine are in fact "the only real change in Russia’s behaviour since the change of the US President".

"I urge all of you – and I urge you to work with the United States – to enforce a strict price cap on Russian oil," he added, calling for the oil price cap to be lowered to US$30.

Zelenskyy believes Western leaders must continue to urge the US president "to use the influence he really has – to force Putin to end this war".

"It was the US and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the resumption of diplomacy, immediate meetings and negotiations. But Russia has blocked every effort… And we must keep up pressure – in all directions – to finally bring peace," he concluded.

Background:

Trump left the G7 summit ahead of schedule to return to Washington. He stated that he needed to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Zelenskyy had planned to discuss with Trump the potential purchase of a defence package for Ukraine from the United States.

