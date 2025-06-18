All Sections
Russian attack destroys publishing house in Kyiv

Daria LobanokWednesday, 18 June 2025, 19:21
Russian attack destroys publishing house in Kyiv
The office and warehouse belonging to Ukrainskyi Priorytet have been completely destroyed. The title of the book shown here is The Sun Rises Every Day. Photo: Volodymyr Shovkoshytnyi on Facebook

A warehouse and office belonging to the Ukrainskyi Priorytet (Ukrainian Priority) publishing house were completely destroyed in the Russian attack that took place on the night of 16-17 June. 

Source: Volodymyr Shovkoshytnyi, director of the publishing house, on Facebook 

Quote: "Today I have been clearing away the ashes of 14 years of my life with my own hands, but I’m a firm believer in the Phoenix. So I am certain – Ukraine will prevail! And Ukrainskyi Priorytet will definitely rise from the ashes!"

The publishing house has launched a fundraising campaign called Bring Back Ukrainian History.
Photo: Volodymyr Shovkoshytnyi on Facebook

Details: Shovkoshytnyi said tens of thousands of books and over 130 titles had been burned, including works about Ukrainian history from the Scythian period to the present day. Around 50 publications on the history of Ukraine from the Scythians to modern times have been destroyed.

The publishers have launched a fundraising campaign called Bring Back Ukrainian History.

For reference: Ukrainskyi Priorytet, founded by Volodymyr Shovkoshytnyi in 2011, specialises in publishing historical novels and popular non-fiction works that dismantle Russian myths and narratives. Since its foundation, it has published works by over 100 authors who have garnered various awards, including nine Shevchenko Prize winners.

Background

  • On 23 May 2024, the Russians hit the Faktor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv. Fifty thousand books were burned, seven people were killed and 22 printing house employees were injured.
  • The printing house reopened in 2025.

