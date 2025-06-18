All Sections
G7 backs Ukraine's anti-corruption reform with ARMA law

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 18 June 2025, 21:46
G7 backs Ukraine's anti-corruption reform with ARMA law
G7 flags. Photo: Getty Images

The ambassadors of the G7 countries to Ukraine have welcomed the adoption of a law reforming the Ukrainian national Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) for finding, tracing and managing assets derived from corruption and other crimes.

Source: G7 ambassadors’ statement on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The G7 diplomats stated that implementing the ARMA reform law is "key for an independent asset recovery system to enhance Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts and generate revenue."

Quote: "Sustained progress on reforms remains essential for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration."

More details: On 18 June 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law, which provides for new requirements for ARMA’s head, a selection process involving international experts, a transparent asset management mechanism and oversight of the transfer of assets. 

The bill passed its first reading on 12 February 2025. The government had emphasised the urgency of its passing to meet European Union requirements.

Background: 

  • Ukraine has committed to approving the ARMA reform law and enhancing its institutional capacity as part of the Ukraine Facility plan. 
  • The adoption of the law was one of the conditions for unlocking €16 million in EU financial assistance.

G7Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)reforms
